Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

