TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

