TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 121.1% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TANNL opened at $25.73 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

