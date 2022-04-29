Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.18 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $254,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

