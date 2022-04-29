Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1,335.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 921,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 857,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 823,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 362,416 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TACA remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

