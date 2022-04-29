TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of TRS opened at $30.93 on Friday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRS. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TriMas by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

