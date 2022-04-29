Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.