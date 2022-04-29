Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 14,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

