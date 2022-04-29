Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tristar Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,163. Tristar Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

