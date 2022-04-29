Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cormark cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.38.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$32.85 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

