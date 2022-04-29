Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TROX remained flat at $$17.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 72,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $5,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

