Truist Financial Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $788.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $623.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.48. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.