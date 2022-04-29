Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $68.99 on Friday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock worth $2,422,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.