Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

TRUP opened at $62.00 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,408. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

