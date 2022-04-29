Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $157.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $636.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $650.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $691.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $707.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMK stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

