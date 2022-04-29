Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.9 days.

TUWLF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

TUWLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

