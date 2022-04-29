Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the March 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 77 ($0.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 87 ($1.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

TUWOY stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

