Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $51.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

TWTR stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

