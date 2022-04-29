Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.
Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
Read More
