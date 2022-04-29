Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.