Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.64 EPS.

TYL stock opened at $403.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.47. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $368.72 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.42.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.