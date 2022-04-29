Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in April

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.02.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

