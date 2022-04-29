UBS Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.71% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,938.98.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,067.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.