UBS Group Trims Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price to €3.30

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €6.60 ($7.10) to €3.30 ($3.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

