UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBJY. UBS Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

UCB stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

