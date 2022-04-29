UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Sells $442,963.15 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,029. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

