UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 119.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,932. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

