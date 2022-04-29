Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 93.4% in April

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMICY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.39) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

UMICY stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Umicore has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

