Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
