Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

