Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given New €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €39.00 ($41.94) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniper from €40.00 ($43.01) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uniper from €35.50 ($38.17) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.