Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Maxim Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Maxim Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,799. The company has a market cap of $989.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after buying an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 11.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unisys by 64.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

