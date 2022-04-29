Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Unisys has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,367,000 after buying an additional 274,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unisys by 48.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Unisys by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unisys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Unisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

