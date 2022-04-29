Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%.
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Unisys has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.44.
In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
