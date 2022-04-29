United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of UMLGF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

