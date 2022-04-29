United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Update

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of UMLGF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $3.42.
United Malt Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
