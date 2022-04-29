United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USLM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $153.79.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.11 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 19.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

