United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,783 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.