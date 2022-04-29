United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

