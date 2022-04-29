United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

