Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.
Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.10 on Friday. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $818.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.
Several analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unitil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.