Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.10 on Friday. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $818.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unitil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

