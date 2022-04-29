Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $745.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UVSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

