Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

