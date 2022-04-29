Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $31.93.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.