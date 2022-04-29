US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in US Foods by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.