UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

