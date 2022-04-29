Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in April

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

