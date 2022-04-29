Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

