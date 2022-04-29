Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
