Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

