Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

