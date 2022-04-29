Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTWV stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
