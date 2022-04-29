Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of VERY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Vericity has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.
Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vericity (VERY)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.