Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of VERY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Vericity has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.