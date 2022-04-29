Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to “Sell” at DZ Bank

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

