Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 92.2% in April

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Verus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

