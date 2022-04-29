Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 92.2% in April

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Verus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Verus International Company Profile (Get Rating)
