Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.27 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

