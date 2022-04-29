Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VKIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.78.
About Viking Energy Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Energy Group (VKIN)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.