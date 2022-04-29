Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VKIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

